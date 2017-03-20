Latest News

March 20, 2017 11:07 AM

Rock Hill man accused of distributing child porn

By Michael Harrison

mharrison@fortmilltimes.com

 

State law enforcement officials are charging a Rock Hill man with distributing child pornography online.

Rock Hill police arrested David Michael Arsenault, 35, on March 17 and charged him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense. If convicted, Arsenault faces up to 18 years in jail, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, whose office is prosecuting the case.

The arrest followed an investigation by the attorney general’s office and Rock Hill police. The Rock Hill Police Department is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Arsenault has been held at the York County Sheriff’s Department detention center since March 19, according to the sheriff’s department website. Bond was set at $18,000, according to the site.

Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rock Hill Keystone officials share dangers of drugs in schools

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos