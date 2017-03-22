Latest News

March 22, 2017 12:36 PM

Verizon reportedly having service outages in Carolinas Wednesday

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

North Carolina Verizon Wireless customers are reporting sporadic outages of service.

According to downdetector.com, Verizon has been having widespread outages across the Carolinas since 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Outages have been reported in both Charlotte and Raleigh, downdetector said.

Customers are complaining failed calls, calls going straight to voice mail, and internet access problems, according to downdetector.

To report your outage, visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/residential/phone/phone.htm

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos