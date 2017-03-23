Latest News

March 23, 2017 8:07 AM

Frank Martin on ABC’s Good Morning America and it’s his birthday

From staff reports

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was interviewed on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday, where he talked about the discussion in the Gamecocks’ locker room during the NCAA tournament game with Duke.

Martin said there is a misconception that he and other coaches throw chairs and yell during halftime talks. Martin said he calmly talked to his team and told them to relax, among other things.

During the interview, Martin was surprised with a birthday cake by the show’s hosts and joined on set by his wife, Anya.

The Gamecocks play Baylor in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament on Friday.

