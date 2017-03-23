Frank Martin on ABC’s Good Morning America and it’s his birthday

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was interviewed on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday, where he talked about the discussion in the Gamecocks’ locker room during the NCAA tournament game with Duke.
Martin said there is a misconception that he and other coaches throw chairs and yell during halftime talks. Martin said he calmly talked to his team and told them to relax, among other things.
During the interview, Martin was surprised with a birthday cake by the show’s hosts and joined on set by his wife, Anya.
The Gamecocks play Baylor in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament on Friday.
It was great to meet @RobinRoberts u r an inspiration. Thx 2 @GMA 4 having me on to speak about @GamecockMBB— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) March 23, 2017
Happy Birthday to greatest Husband and Father❣️ pic.twitter.com/3NQl9ftwzh— Anya Martin (@AnyaMartin23) March 23, 2017
Who's this man on my TV this morning? #SweetSixteen pic.twitter.com/tafRKSGvgz— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) March 23, 2017
. @RobinRoberts and @michaelstrahan helped us get the party started on @GMA this morning - Happy Birthday @FrankMartin_SC!!! pic.twitter.com/FTqAZvHgXA— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) March 23, 2017
Coach @FrankMartin_SC live on @GMA this morning!! #Gamecocks #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/CVgC8fqfFZ— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) March 23, 2017
