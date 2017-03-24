Protest planned during Graham’s Columbia town hall

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Columbia town hall on Saturday could get confrontational.
A progressive group has announced plans to attend, and they want to get around a sign ban to protest Graham’s stance on repealing the federal health care law.
The group Indivisible Midlands will form a “living cemetery” at the town hall to emphasis their dependence on health coverage.
Members are being asked to wear white shirts with “R.I.P. Me” written across the front and the hashtag “#FixDontNix” on the back, according to a press release put out ahead of Saturday’s town hall.
Graham’s office has said signs will not be allowed inside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center during the event.
Indivisible groups have formed around the country since Donald Trump was elected president, organized around an online “Indivisible” guide for “resisting the Trump agenda.”
The movement consciously models itself on the conservative Tea Party protests of 2009 against Barack Obama’s new administration.
Graham will speak with constituents starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Doors to the convention center will open at noon, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
