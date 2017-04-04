How did a Charlotte middle school student end up shot to death in Gaston County park?

A young girl found shot to death in a Mount Holly park Monday afternoon was a Charlotte middle school student, officials say.
The Mount Holly Police said the victim was 14-year-old Taylor Sorera Smith of Charlotte, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Sources have told the Observer the teen went to Eastway Middle School and had attended Merry Oaks academy.
Smith died after being shot multiple times in River Street Park at about 3 p.m.. Smith was taken by EMS to Caromont Regional Medical Center, where she was declared dead.
The body had carried no identification, so police did not immediately have a name for the victim Monday afternoon. Investigators have not said what may have lead to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments