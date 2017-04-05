Possible thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes in forecast today for York, Chester, Lancaster

The Rock Hill area, like much of the Southeast, will be in the crosshairs of a dangerous severe weather threat throughout Wednesday and Wednesday night, meteorologists say.
Severe thunderstorms are possible both early Wednesday afternoon and again at night across the region. Forecasters say damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes – some of them possibly large – will threaten South Carolina and surrounding states.
Tornado watches were already in effect Wednesday morning across portions of Georgia and Alabama.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has put the Rock Hill area in the “Enhanced” risk area – the third-highest of five categories for severe weather. Forecasters say there is a 10 percent chance of a tornado within a 50-mile radius of any point in the Rock Hill area. They also predict 30 percent chances of damaging winds or large hail within a 50-mile radius of any location.
The first threat is expected around midday or early Wednesday afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms along a warm front will be advancing northward across South Carolina. Some of those storms already were producing small hail at 9 a.m. Wednesday west of Columbia.
Forecasters say damaging wind gusts, hail and even a tornado or two are possible as that area of storms moves northward by early afternoon.
Once that happens, the Rock Hill area will be in a very unstable air mass for the rest of the day. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible through the rest of the afternoon and evening, but the major threat is expected sometime around midnight or in the early-morning hours Thursday.
That is when a strong cold front is predicted to cross from west to east across the area. The tornado threat will return with the passage of the cold front, forecasters say.
Thunderstorms are expected to taper off before daybreak Thursday, but the circulation around a deep low pressure system in the Great Lakes is predicted to create strong non-thunderstorm winds throughout the day. Winds could gust above 40 mph at times Thursday, possibly bringing down additional tree limbs.
