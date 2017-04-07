Four inmates found dead in state prison

Four inmates have been found dead inside a housing unit at one of the state's prisons.
The four men were found dead at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Richland County at 10:35 a.m., said Sommer Sharpe, spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Sharpe has identified John King, 52; Jason Kelley, 35; Jimmy Ham, 56; and William Scruggs, 44; as the men who were found dead. The cause of their deaths remains unknown at this time.
"I have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to lead this investigation," said Bryan Stirling, corrections department director.
SLED agents will lead the investigation, but will be assisted by the Richland County Coroner’s Office and the corrections department’s police services division, Sharpe said.
Thom Berry, SLED spokesman, confirmed that crime scene agents had been dispatched to Kirkland Correctional at the request of the corrections department. Berry said the investigation into the four deaths is continuing.
Kirkland Correctional Institution is one of the state’s high-security facilities. It is also home to a Maximum Security Unit, where the most dangerous and violent prisoners are housed. Kirkland is part of the Broad River Complex off Broad River Road.
There have been previous incidents of violence reported at Kirkland. In 2015, the death of an inmate was attributed to blunt force trauma not due to a fall. There was also an incident in which two inmates took two nurses as hostages with homemade knives, after they forced themselves into a nurse station.
In 2016, the agency announced three of its former officers were facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing an inmate who was handcuffed in his cell. A corrections officer also was fired the same year for allegedly hitting a handcuffed inmate in the face.
About Kirkland Correctional Institution:
- About 15,000 offenders are received yearly for classification and assignments.
- It’s one of the state’s high-security prisons for men.
- It is home to SCDC’s maximum security unit, where the state's most dangerous and violent prisoners are held.
- It is home to the Self-Injurious Behavior Unit, where inmates who want to harm themselves are housed.
- It is part of the Broad River Complex.
- Opened in 1975.
Source: S.C. Department of Corrections
