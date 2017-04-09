Area church members gather in Rock Hill for Palm Sunday worship
Members of First Presbyterian Church, St. John's United Methodist Church, Freedom Temple Ministries and Agape International Ministries "The Well Church" in Rock Hill gathered in Fountain Park on April 9 for a joint Palm Sunday worship.
Amanda Harrisaharris@heraldonline.com
More Videos
2:09
Area church members gather in Rock Hill for Palm Sunday worship
1:10
Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game
0:54
Tires are visible in Sugar Creek in Fort Mill
0:55
Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week
2:26
York County students tackle real-world problems in Model UN
1:26
Fort Mill students use Flex time to study, work on projects
1:00
Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event
1:51
Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition
0:43
York County deputy saves man on bridge
0:52
Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia
2:25
Rock Hill Keystone officials share dangers of drugs in schools
2:22
NAACP members, others gather to talk unity, protest Confederate flag