April 11, 2017 10:54 AM

Ready, set, go

From staff reports

The 35th annual Great Easter Egg Classic, 2 p.m. April 13 at Cherry Park, Rock Hill. Ages 2-11 are invited to hunt 50,000 eggs on the softball fields.

The eggs contain candy and certificates for prizes. Prizes must be picked up by 6 p.m. on the day of the event.

More than 1,639,000 eggs, including over 52,000 prize eggs have been distributed over the years.

Get the official collection bag entering Cherry Park; no baskets or non-official bags allowed. Arrive early. Details: eastereggclassic.com.

