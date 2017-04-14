South Carolina police officer dies after motorcycle crash

A South Carolina police officer injured in a motorcycle crash earlier this week has died from his injuries.
Spartanburg Police Maj. Art Littlejohn said in a news release that 39-year-old Master Police Officer Jason Gregory Harris died Thursday evening.
Harris was going to help other officers Tuesday night when his motorcycle hit a car turning left into a private driveway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Troopers say Harris was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike.
Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said Harris was a loyal and valued member of the department.
Harris had been with the department since 2004 and was one of several officers in the motorcycle unit.
Harris is survived by a wife and three children.
Comments