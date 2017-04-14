Latest News

April 14, 2017 9:11 AM

South Carolina police officer dies after motorcycle crash

The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A South Carolina police officer injured in a motorcycle crash earlier this week has died from his injuries.

Spartanburg Police Maj. Art Littlejohn said in a news release that 39-year-old Master Police Officer Jason Gregory Harris died Thursday evening.

Harris was going to help other officers Tuesday night when his motorcycle hit a car turning left into a private driveway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Troopers say Harris was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike.

Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said Harris was a loyal and valued member of the department.

Harris had been with the department since 2004 and was one of several officers in the motorcycle unit.

Harris is survived by a wife and three children.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Neighbors say man killed in Rock Hill was 'nice guy'

Neighbors say man killed in Rock Hill was 'nice guy' 0:58

Neighbors say man killed in Rock Hill was 'nice guy'
Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill 2:01

Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill
Cub Scouts compete in the 2017 York District Pinewood Derby 1:38

Cub Scouts compete in the 2017 York District Pinewood Derby

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos