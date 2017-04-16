Inmates take over dorm at SC prison, officer injured, corrections official says

A group of prisoners took control of a dorm at Kershaw Correctional Institution Sunday, and at least one officer was injured, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and was still ongoing late Sunday afternoon, said Dexter Lee of the S.C. Department of Corrections. The officer, whose identity was not released, was taken for outside medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, he added.
The department had called in its emergency team, Lee said, and was preparing to try to reassert control over the dorm.
The dorm where the incident occurred can house up to 128 inmates, Lee said, but the exact number in the dorm at the time of Sunday’s incident was not immediately available. It was unclear what triggered the incident.
It was the second major event at a South Carolina prison in just over a week. On April 7, four inmates were strangled at Kirkland Correctional Institution, one of the state’s most high-security prisons. Two other Kirkland inmates have been charged in those killings.
Sunday’s incident happened in the Oak Unit B Wing, Sommer Sharpe, spokeswoman for the corrections department, said in a statement.
“Currently there is a disturbance in the Oak Unit B Wing at Kershaw Correctional. One officer was injured and sent to outside medical care,” Sharpe said.
There was no threat to public safety and the prison is secure, according to the corrections department, which is leading the investigation.
The facility, located in Lancaster County on U.S. 601 between Pageland and Kershaw, is a mid-level security prison that is known to house some violent inmates.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is working with the corrections department. Lancaster County deputies were assisting Sunday afternoon.
