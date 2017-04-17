Fort Mill elementary students learn about reptiles, meet a snake
On Monday, the Greenway’s education staff visited Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill. The students got to interact with Miller, the Greenway’s box turtle, and Cornelius, a corn snake. Thanks to a $46,300 Duke Energy Foundation Grant, the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill is bringing nature into Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lancaster second-grade classrooms.
Amanda Harrisaharris@heraldonline.com
