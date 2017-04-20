Latest News

April 20, 2017 6:47 AM

FAA lifts ground stop at Charlotte airport, flights resume

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

The FAA announced it has lifted the ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The stop was prompted by dense fog, which caused low visibility.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued across the Charlotte area until 10 a.m.

Airport officials tweeted about the ground stop just after 6:15 a.m. and announced the stop was lifted at 7:55 a.m.

Travelers are warned to check with their airlines for status of their flights.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

