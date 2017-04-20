Possible shark bite reported near Pawleys Island

A man has been transported to the hospital after a possible shark bite, officials said Thursday morning.
The call to local responders came in from DeBordieu Colony, a community in Georgetown County south of Pawleys Island. Jason Lesley of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the office was called in to help Midway Fire Rescue at roughly 9:30 a.m.
Grand Strand News Alliance partner WPDE reported that Midway was unable to confirm if the man’s injuries were actually caused by a shark.
“The man said that he was swimming and felt something grab and then bite his foot,” Midway Chief Doug Eggiman told WPDE. “He did have wounds on his foot consistent with a bite, but we don't know what bit him.”
Officials at DeBordieu, which is a private community, declined to let a reporter and photographer from The Sun News on the beach Thursday morning.
This story has been updated. Check back for more on this breaking story.
