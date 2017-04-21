SC jobless rate holds steady

South Carolina’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.4 percent in March, according to a report from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Seasonally adjusted non-farm payroll employment increased by 1,400 from February to March to reach a record high of 2,077,700, the report showed.
Increases were recorded in the trade, transportation and utilities category, which added 2,200 jobs; education and health services, which posted 1,400; manufacturing, with an additional 1,200; government, 900; and, leisure and hospitality, 800.
Five industries reported decreases: professional and business services, which shed 1,700 jobs; other services, which lost 1,500; financial activities, off 1,100; construction, 700; and information 100.
Nationally, the jobless rate dropped to 4.5 percent in March from 4.7 percent in February.
Charleston County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate in March at 3.3 percent, down from 3.7 percent in February. Marion County had the highest, at 7.3 percent, although it dropped from 8.5 perent.
Richland County dropped to 3.9 percent from 4.4 percent. Lexington County dropped to 3.4 percent from 3.8 percent. And Kershaw County dropped to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percennt.
