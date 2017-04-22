Latest News

April 22, 2017 11:06 AM

Two dead after boats collide on Lake Murray overnight

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

Two people are dead after two boats collided late Friday night on Lake Murray.

One death was confirmed Saturday morning, while a search occurred looking for another person in the water, according to Robert McCullough of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The body of the missing person was discovered after an 18-hour search, according to WLTX.com, which reported 28-year-old Christopher Lanier from Blythewood was found in close proximity to where the boat crash took place.

The boating crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday between Crystal Lake and Dreher Island, McCullough said.

A total of six people were aboard the boats, a 32-foot Intrepid power boat and a 16-foot bass boat, McCullough said. Two people were taken to a hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated, McCullough said.

The Lexington County coroner will perform autopsies.

