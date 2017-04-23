Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me

During the April 23 Come-See-Me Festival event, children and their families enjoyed ice cream sundaes, had their stuffed animal's "boo-boos" fixed by the Catawba Animal Clinic, learned about tooth care at Jackson Pediatric Dentistry’s tooth booth and visited with Mother Goose and community mascots.
Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

