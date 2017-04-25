Trump ‘jokes’ Haley could be replaced

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day Pause 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:32 Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is 1:11 Video: Northwestern's John Gilreath talks about throwing no-hitter 0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title 1:21 Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me 1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's relationship with president-elect Donald Trump may have started on the wrong foot. She endorsed Florida Senator Marco Rubio in the republican primary, and referred to trump as an "angry voice" in her rebuttal to the State of the Union Address. Nikki Haley has now been called upon by Trump to serve in his cabinet as the ambassador to the United Nations.