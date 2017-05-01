Former SC trooper arrested for alleged sexual battery of teenage girl

A former S.C. Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually battering a 13-year-old girl.
Michael Harrison Perrotta, 23, is facing two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim between the ages of 11 and 14, according to a news release by the State Law Enforcement Division. Each charge carries up to 20 years in prison.
The alleged sexual battery of the teenaged girl took place in Saluda and Lexington counties between May and July 2016, according to SLED warrants. The girl “disclosed the details of these incidents” to several people and to an investigator, the warrant said.
Perrotta was booked on Friday into the Lexington County Detention Center, where he remained Monday, according to jail records.
He was terminated from his job on April 24 for “Arrest or Indictment for Alleged Violation of Federal or State Law and Improper Conduct/Conduct Unbecoming a State Employee,” said Sherri Iacobelli, spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
Perrotta had worked at the agency since January 2016 and was assigned to Troop 2, Post C, which covers Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties, Iacobelli said. DPS’ Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an internal investigation that is ongoing, she said.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
