Immigrant advocates draw 250 protesters to uptown for march and rally

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Panera Bread opens in Fort Mill Pause 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 1:28 SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission 1:34 Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 0:22 St. Philip Neri in Fort Mill to host a high school this fall 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:41 Video: Montay Crockett honors his late mother with NFL deal 1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced 1:36 Video: what next for Winthrop women's basketball? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Immigration protesters march up Trade Street on their way to the square in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon. dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com