Woman accused of running over boyfriend with truck, killing him

An Anderson man died Tuesday after being run over by a truck during an apparent domestic dispute, investigators said.
Billy Joe Harris, 53, was critically injured on Veterans Street just outside the city limits around 4:45 p.m., according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown. He died in the emergency room at AnMed Health Medical Center shortly after 5 p.m., McCown said.
McCown said the woman driving the truck was apparently the live-in girlfriend of Harris.
The woman's identity has not been disclosed by investigators.
County records show that Harris lived in the 100 block of Veterans Street, where the incident occurred
Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were still investigating as of late Tuesday night.
"This appears to be a domestic-related incident," Nikki Carson, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said shortly after 9 p.m. "We are actively investigating this as a homicide at this point."
Carson said the woman who was driving the truck had been taken into custody for questioning, but had not been charged as of Tuesday night.
