The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of a man being run over by a truck on the 100 block of Veterans Street Tuesday.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of a man being run over by a truck on the 100 block of Veterans Street Tuesday. Katie McLean / (Anderson) Independent Mail
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of a man being run over by a truck on the 100 block of Veterans Street Tuesday. Katie McLean / (Anderson) Independent Mail

Latest News

Woman accused of running over boyfriend with truck, killing him

By Nikie Mayo

(Anderson) Independent Mail

May 03, 2017 8:49 AM

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C.

An Anderson man died Tuesday after being run over by a truck during an apparent domestic dispute, investigators said.

Billy Joe Harris, 53, was critically injured on Veterans Street just outside the city limits around 4:45 p.m., according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown. He died in the emergency room at AnMed Health Medical Center shortly after 5 p.m., McCown said.

McCown said the woman driving the truck was apparently the live-in girlfriend of Harris.

The woman's identity has not been disclosed by investigators.

County records show that Harris lived in the 100 block of Veterans Street, where the incident occurred

Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were still investigating as of late Tuesday night.

"This appears to be a domestic-related incident," Nikki Carson, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said shortly after 9 p.m. "We are actively investigating this as a homicide at this point."

Carson said the woman who was driving the truck had been taken into custody for questioning, but had not been charged as of Tuesday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

York County educators discuss Read to Succeed Act, third grade retention

York County educators discuss Read to Succeed Act, third grade retention 2:20

York County educators discuss Read to Succeed Act, third grade retention
Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 0:55

Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill
Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school 1:55

Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school

View More Video