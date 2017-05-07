FILE: Lexington County sheriff's deputy talks with fellow members of South Carolina law enforcement during a FBI-sponsored program known as L.E.T.S.S., or Law Enforcement Training for Safety and Survival on April 26, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Instructors from the FBI worked with law enforcement agencies from across the state during the multiple day program at the sheriff's department firing range. 4/26/17
FILE: Lexington County sheriff's deputy talks with fellow members of South Carolina law enforcement during a FBI-sponsored program known as L.E.T.S.S., or Law Enforcement Training for Safety and Survival on April 26, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Instructors from the FBI worked with law enforcement agencies from across the state during the multiple day program at the sheriff's department firing range. 4/26/17 Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
FILE: Lexington County sheriff's deputy talks with fellow members of South Carolina law enforcement during a FBI-sponsored program known as L.E.T.S.S., or Law Enforcement Training for Safety and Survival on April 26, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. Instructors from the FBI worked with law enforcement agencies from across the state during the multiple day program at the sheriff's department firing range. 4/26/17 Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

Latest News

Lexington deputies want help finding Saturday shooting suspect

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

May 07, 2017 3:15 PM

COLUMBIA

Lexington County deputies say they need help tracking down a man they say stopped a car Saturday near Cayce and shot one of its occupants.

The sheriff’s department wrote a Facebook post saying the alleged shooter “flagged down and approached a vehicle” near Old Dunbar Road and Highway 321, just south of Cayce.

The department said he held the vehicle’s occupants at gunpoint and shot one person, whose injuries are not life threatening.

Deputies say the suspect is 5-foot-11 with an average build. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, running toward Edmund Highway.

Deputies are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 1:52

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need
Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 0:53

Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage
Hugh Barnett still going strong at 105 3:54

Hugh Barnett still going strong at 105

View More Video