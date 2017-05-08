Aspiring rapper shot and killed in his Shelby home

An aspiring rapper was shot dead in Shelby on Saturday, police said.
The Shelby Star cited police in reporting that Wade Treashaun Hamilton, 28, was killed inside his home around 5 p.m. A family member arrived at the home, found Hamilton and called police.
Hamilton was a Shelby native and aspiring rapper known as Nino Blak, the Star reported. He lived at the home with family, but no one else was home at the time of the shooting, Ledford said.
“From what we know he was in the process of moving out,” police Chief Jeff Ledford toild the newspaper.
Hamilton had a criminal record dating to 2007, the Star reported, including convictions in 2013 for second-degree kidnapping, cruelty to animals, child abuse and assault by strangulation. He was released in 2015.
