Lindsey Graham praises Trump at SC GOP convention

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham praised President Donald Trump Saturday for promising to beef up the military and deferring to generals in deciding whether to approve missions.
The United States’ enemies “better watch it with this guy,” said the Seneca Republican, addressing delegates at the S.C. Republican Party convention.
“In 100 days plus he's done more to reset the world than (President Barack) Obama did in eight years. I'm now glad to have a commander in chief that tell our enemies enough is enough.”
Graham talked about how Trump calls him on his cell phone while the senator is sleeping.
"I wish he would rest more. I gave him my phone number, so far so good."
The joke resonated with the crowd. Graham and Trump sparred frequently on the campaign trail. During one spat, Trump gave out Graham’s cell phone number.
