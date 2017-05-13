Would Republicans running for SC governor veto the gas tax?

Republicans vying to win the governor’s race next year all railed against a gas tax increase that takes effect in July, saying it won’t fix the roads.
But they differ on whether they would have vetoed the gas tax bill, as Gov. Henry McMaster did Tuesday.
McMaster got a round of applause Saturday when he told Republicans gathered at their annual political convention: “We cannot tax our way into prosperity. Sometimes we forget about that.”
Yancey McGill of Kingstree agreed with McMaster, saying raising the gas tax is “not the answer. You’ve got to grow this economy. We cannot help but think the veto of the gas tax was actually correct.”
But Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant, seen as McMaster’s biggest threat after she raised $700,000 in her opening fundraising haul, did not bring the gas tax up while introducing herself to the state’s GOP base.
Later, asked by reporters if she would have vetoed the gas tax, the former state health and labor chief did not say. Instead, she said of the new law: “We have it. I think the people have spoken through the (S.C.) General Assembly. We’re just tired of not having what we pay for.”
When asked again if she would have vetoed the gas tax, Templeton said, “I continue to say that we cannot throw money at problems and think that’s going to solve them.”
The candidates’ stances on the gas tax underscore the dance Republicans must perform to win backing from influential organizations and GOP primary voters who drive GOP primary campaigns.
A labor attorney, Templeton likely hopes to gain the backing of Republicans allied with the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, which on Monday endorsed the roads deal that included the gas tax hike.
Opposing any new tax is a sure win with GOP activists. But the rhetoric shifted this year.
McMaster vetoed a bill raising the gas tax Tuesday. It quickly was overridden by lawmakers, including a majority of Republicans, who said raising the state’s gas tax for the first time in 30 years was essential to finding sustainable funding for roads.
The S.C. GOP’s new chief
South Carolina Republicans celebrated their 150th anniversary Saturday as they gathered to elect new officers, including the chairman, responsible for fundraising, recruiting candidates and supporting nominees.
Drew McKissick succeeds Matt Moore, who decided not to seek re-election.
Drew McKissick
Age: 48
Hometown: West Columbia
Family: Married
Work experience: Former Republican National Committee eastern director for faith engagement; Grassroots consultant
Political experience: Has served in various elected and appointed Republican Party roles
