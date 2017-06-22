Springfield Middle School hosts engineering camp

Veterans organizations in Rock Hill will hold special ceremonies Wednesday on Flag Day to burn unserviceable, torn, worn and tattered American flags. The ceremonies are to honor the flag and country after flags that have fallen into disrepair are disposed of properly.
Three people who ran the Daily Express Mart in Rock Hill, South Carolina pleaded guilty to a million dollar Food Stamp scam but are getting credit for helping prosecute those people who allegedly misused the stamps for gas, beer, cigarettes and cash.
Catawba Indian Nation leaders are considering bringing the tiny home trend to reservation lands, said Chief Bill Harris. The Nation is looking into building a community of the small homes on a parcel of land within the reservation.
Recently, Riverview Elementary students in Fort Mill, SC gave it their all on stage at the annual Rocket Review. Performers danced, sang, played piano and showed off their best martial arts moves, all to the delight of the audience.