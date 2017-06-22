Springfield Middle School hosts engineering camp

Springfield Middle School in Fort Mill, South Carolina hosts an engineering camp.
Food Stamp Scam in Rock Hill

Three people who ran the Daily Express Mart in Rock Hill, South Carolina pleaded guilty to a million dollar Food Stamp scam but are getting credit for helping prosecute those people who allegedly misused the stamps for gas, beer, cigarettes and cash.

Rocket Review 2017 takes off in Fort Mill

Recently, Riverview Elementary students in Fort Mill, SC gave it their all on stage at the annual Rocket Review. Performers danced, sang, played piano and showed off their best martial arts moves, all to the delight of the audience.

