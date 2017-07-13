DHEC chief quitting post in South Carolina

0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie Pause

2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots

1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices

2:00 Fort Mill residents receive tablets to get connected

1:41 York County students fish their way to a college scholarship

1:29 Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment

2:06 "I can be myself. I can be funky." Dance students at The Complex in Fort Mill grow and learn

1:34 Tega Cay dedicates new firehouse

1:32 Here's something to do on Lake Wylie you might not have heard about