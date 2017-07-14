File photo.
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 80 cents on Friday

By Cynthia Roldán

July 14, 2017 7:58 AM

The day has arrived.

Krispy Kreme customers can buy a dozen original glazed doughnuts for 80 cents if they buy another dozen at regular price today. It’s part of Krispy Kreme’s 80th birthday celebration.

The company has been promoting its birthday party for the past week on social media. Even Shaquille O’Neal, who is a franchise owner, has joined the celebration. On Thursday, Shaq was at Times Square with a box that could hold 80 doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is inviting its fans to celebrate if they post on social media with the hashtag #OriginalGlazed.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

