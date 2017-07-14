His heart stopped for more than 30 minutes. How can he still be alive?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie Pause 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices 2:00 Fort Mill residents receive tablets to get connected 1:41 York County students fish their way to a college scholarship 1:29 Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment 2:06 "I can be myself. I can be funky." Dance students at The Complex in Fort Mill grow and learn 1:34 Tega Cay dedicates new firehouse 1:32 Here's something to do on Lake Wylie you might not have heard about 2:14 York students have fun while learning Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email When John Ogburn went into cardiac arrest at a Panera Bread, two officers responded within 30 seconds. CMPD officers Lawrence Guiler and Nikolina Bajic performed CPR on him for nearly 45 minutes before he was transferred to a hospital. Alex Kormann akorman@charlotteobserver.com

