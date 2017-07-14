Police make another arrest in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting that injured 7

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that happened during the first hour of Father’s Day and went viral after being captured on Facebook live.
Raekwon Graham is charged with six counts of attempted murder, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Derias J’Shaun Little, 17, of Mt. Gilead, N.C. was arrested previously in connection with the shooting and charged with seven counts of attempted murder, carjacking, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond on the attempted murder charges on Tuesday. His bond was set at a total of $80,000 for the other charges.
Myrtle Beach police were responding to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to break up a large crowd around 12:25 a.m. June 18. Some in the crowd started to run as cruisers approached with blue lights flashing.
Then, a fight broke out between a few men near the Wayfarer Motel at Fourth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Seconds later, one of the men in the fight pulled a gun from his pants and opened fire, according to a Facebook Live video that captured the shooting.
Police have said the shooting has gang ties and that Little, who police said was identified as the shooter, knew his first victim.
“The incident stems from another conflict that originated in North Carolina where (the shooter and his first victim) … are from and as you know, guns were involved,” Myrtle Beach police Chief Amy Prock told city leaders after the shooting.
An affidavit pertaining to the arrest of Graham provides a narrative outlining the incident. It states that an investigation revealed Graham and co-defendants Little and Keshawn Steele, exit a vehicle, which stops and waits in the roadway on 4th Avenue North at Ocean Boulevard.
Graham climbed on the car and begin to interact with the crowd, distracting a male victim as Little walked behind the group, the document states.
As the crowd the passes the vehicle, the affidavit alleges Little sneaks up behind the male victim and hits him in the head. The victim tries to run, and Little pulls out a gun and moves toward the crowd, opening fire and striking six victims, the affidavit says.
The document then goes on to detail the other events in the incident, including the gunfire exchange between the shooter and an armed security guard, and the carjacking that followed as Little tried to flee the scene, the affidavit states.
The document says: “Based on the above, and the fact that the defendant and co-defendants do act in concert to attempt to kill others with intent and malice aforethought, there is probable cause to believe the defendant did commit the offense of attempted murder.”
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
Comments