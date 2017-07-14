Police make another arrest in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting that injured 7

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie Pause 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices 2:00 Fort Mill residents receive tablets to get connected 1:41 York County students fish their way to a college scholarship 1:29 Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment 2:06 "I can be myself. I can be funky." Dance students at The Complex in Fort Mill grow and learn 1:34 Tega Cay dedicates new firehouse 1:32 Here's something to do on Lake Wylie you might not have heard about 2:14 York students have fun while learning Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Myrtle Beach police say Derias Little, along with Raekwon Graham and Keshawn Battle, exited a vehicle moments before sneaking up behind and striking their first victim in the Ocean Boulevard shooting on June 18. Full video provided by Bubba Hinson

Myrtle Beach police say Derias Little, along with Raekwon Graham and Keshawn Battle, exited a vehicle moments before sneaking up behind and striking their first victim in the Ocean Boulevard shooting on June 18. Full video provided by Bubba Hinson