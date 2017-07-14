Victim of a crime? SC says it can help

After her sister was murdered by a stalker who had been released from prison days before, Jackie Olson said she didn’t know where to turn.
“I was drowning in grief, and I knew there had to be something done to make sure this never happened to anyone else,” Olson said Friday, adding no one warned her sister 14 years ago that her stalker was free.
But as she tried to find help, Olson said she “knew nowhere to go, I knew no one to speak to, and then as I navigated the stream, I had to go four or five different places.”
That problem, she said, has been solved.
Crime victims seeking help from the state now can get those services in one place. The services include assistance navigating the criminal justice system and paying for medical care and counseling, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday.
A state law that took effect July 1 consolidated the state’s crime victim services, formerly spread around state government, in the Attorney General’s Office.
The change, Wilson said, will do for victims services “what Costco did for shopping – it’s made it a one-stop shop.”
What SC offers crime victims
The newly formed S.C. Crime Victim Services Division houses existing services for crime victims and the organizations that help them.
For victims, the office provides:
▪ Up to $15,000 for medical and dental services if a crime victim is physically or emotionally injured
▪ Counseling, lost wage support and funeral expenses
▪ An advocate to help a victim navigate the criminal justice system and to ensure victims are treated fairly
Victims have the right to know about upcoming court hearings, to receive help getting to those hearings and to know when there is a change in an offender’s status such as release, said Burke Fitzpatrick, a longtime state administrator of victims’ grant programs who now leads the Crime Victim Services Division.
“If you’re the victim, there’s no way to measure how wonderful that could be,” Fitzpatrick said.
The division also will house a federal grant program that helps nonprofits and government agencies who assist victims of sexual assault, spousal abuse, child abuse and neglect and violent crime victims who need more assistance.
The cost to state taxpayers is low, Fitzpatrick said.
About $31 million in mostly federal money flows through the state to organizations that assist crime victims, he said.
Another $7 million to compensate victims comes from fines, fees and other assessments related to criminal convictions. About $240,000 comes from the state’s general fund, he added.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
