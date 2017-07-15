McDonald’s will offer free soft-serve ice cream cones on National Ice Cream Day on July 16, but one person will go home with free ice cream for life.
July 15, 2017 12:36 PM

Free ice cream at McDonald’s – for life? It's possible Sunday.

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

On National Ice Cream Day on July 16, you can get a free vanilla soft-serve at McDonald’s – and a chance at free ice cream for life.

The giveaway’s only open to people with the McDonald’s mobile app. Anyone who redeems the offer in the app between 2 and 5 p.m. local time will be entered for a shot at free McDonald’s soft-serve for life. McDonald’s stores in Wal-Marts, gas stations, amusement parks, stadiums, airports and museums are not taking part.

The winner – only one – will be notified the same day and receive a Golden Arches Cone, reports USA Today. The winner also gets a Golden Arch Card for $312 and a check for $4,680. The winner must be at least 13 years old and will be eligible for one cone weekly for 50 years, according to the official rules.

McDonald’s says the odds of visiting the eatery randomly selected to award the prize are approximately one in 13,938. The actual odds of winning depend on how many people redeem their free ice cream cone offer at the selected McDonald’s.

