An American Airlines flight takes off. Observer file photo

July 16, 2017 8:00 PM

‘Passed gas’ forces passengers off plane at Raleigh airport

A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.

The flight, which was not identified by RDU officials, landed at the airport around 4 p.m. after passengers became ill with nausea and headaches, according to a spokesperson with Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

All the passengers were taken off the plane. After the incident was investigated, it was determined that a passenger “passed gas,” the official said.

Authorities later said that the incident was a “medical call” and directed all questions to Wake County EMS.

RDU officials did not identify where the plane was from or its destination or what type of aircraft was involved.

