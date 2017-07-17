Panthers fire Gettleman? ‘Dave, I know how you feel,’ says ex Panther Steve Smith

The Carolina Panthers “relieved” their general manager Dave Gettleman of his duties Monday, inspiring shock, pleasure and a slew of “Game of Thrones” TV show references on Twitter.

Panthers’ fan favorite Steve Smith, who was fired by Gettleman, had the best tweet of all, however:

“Its Okay! Dave I know how you feel.....” Smith tweeted, with a photo of himself smiling broadly.

Former Panther DeAngelo Williams had an even more pointed response, calling Gettleman a “snake” and saying the firing meant Williams might again play for the Panthers.

Steve Smith’s numerous fans also hoped that Gettleman’s firing might bring Smith back to the team even briefly, for his planned retirement from the NFL.

“Please come back to Carolina and retire now that Dave is gone...or even better... un-retire and play again!! Puh-lease!!!!” tweeted Lauren Tomlin‏.

“I can only assume this means Smitty will be pounding the drum week 2 during his @Panthers retirement party?” tweeted Panther Fan Talk‏.

Here’s what else they were saying on social media:

"" — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) July 17, 2017 We're screwed. He's built this team on his vision and that means we might be in "rebuilding-ish" mode with a new GM. — InstantlyRice (@InstantlyRice) July 17, 2017

I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won't play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman! ✊ — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 17, 2017 Panthers are taking this Game of Thrones thing wayyy to seriously with the surprise killing off of a main character. — Ryan (@JellyIntoAJam) July 17, 2017

I'm sorry but NOT that shocking. Everyone needs to stop chiming in like they surprised. Writers can be so trendy. #notsorry — FINSUPPLAYOFFS (@marino_SdFan) July 17, 2017 He pulled up to camp at a quarter to 8 and yelled to the cabbie yo homes c u later ... Next thing you know he was out of a job. — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) July 17, 2017

Hello Mr. Richardson, I recently graduated with a Sports Management degree. Where should I send my resume for the opening? — Drew Emory (@AndyB_E) July 17, 2017