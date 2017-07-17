The Panthers fired general manger Dave Gettleman, just before training camp starts. Gettleman was the team's GM since 2013. Eric Garland McClatchy
July 17, 2017 1:02 PM

Panthers fire Gettleman? ‘Dave, I know how you feel,’ says ex Panther Steve Smith

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers “relieved” their general manager Dave Gettleman of his duties Monday, inspiring shock, pleasure and a slew of “Game of Thrones” TV show references on Twitter.

Panthers’ fan favorite Steve Smith, who was fired by Gettleman, had the best tweet of all, however:

“Its Okay! Dave I know how you feel.....” Smith tweeted, with a photo of himself smiling broadly.

Former Panther DeAngelo Williams had an even more pointed response, calling Gettleman a “snake” and saying the firing meant Williams might again play for the Panthers.

Steve Smith’s numerous fans also hoped that Gettleman’s firing might bring Smith back to the team even briefly, for his planned retirement from the NFL.

“Please come back to Carolina and retire now that Dave is gone...or even better... un-retire and play again!! Puh-lease!!!!” tweeted Lauren Tomlin‏.

“I can only assume this means Smitty will be pounding the drum week 2 during his @Panthers retirement party?” tweeted Panther Fan Talk.

Here’s what else they were saying on social media:

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

