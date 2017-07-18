Sindarius Thornwell introduced as an LA Clipper

The coast, the setting and the compensation will change dramatically, but Sindarius Thornwell will still keep that “0.”
The former South Carolina basketball star was officially introduced as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers at a press conference Tuesday. The 48th overall pick in the 2017 draft was with the team’s other newcomers Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Jawun Evans, and Montrezl Harrell.
Fresh faces, fresh gear. #WelcomeToLAC pic.twitter.com/d2UndjmcIr— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 18, 2017
In four summer league games, Thornwell averaged 26.8 minutes, 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 38.5 percent.
“It was good to get the feel of the NBA game and the spacing and learning how to guard on a different level,” said Thornwell, who was drafted by Milwaukee and traded to LA. “It was a good experience for me to get that first taste of the NBA and getting the jitters out.”
He also impressed several members of the Clippers brass through his time in Las Vegas.
“He’s extremely competitive. He’s one of those guys that has a very high basketball IQ and just finds a way,” Clippers executive vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said. “He led South Carolina to their first ever Final Four and when Doc Rivers and I spoke about what we wanted to get, we wanted a winning players.”
