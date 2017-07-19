Panthers hire former GM Marty Hurney in interim role

The past is the present again in Charlotte.
Following the shocking firing of Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman on Monday, the team has hired longtime former GM Marty Hurney to fill Gettleman’s place in an interim role through 2017.
A source first confirmed the news to the Observer, and it was then announced by the team on Wednesday morning.
Hurney worked for the Panthers from 1998-2012, and was GM of the team beginning in 2002.
“I never lost connection with the organization,” Hurney said in a statement. “I’ve gained a lot of perspective and have looked at things in different ways. I think I can help this team in a lot of areas. I think I’ve grown. And I feel I’m better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.”
Hurney will also be key in identifying Carolina’s next long-term general manager.
A source said that Hurney will speak to media on Wednesday afternoon, at a time still to be determined.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments