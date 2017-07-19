Up to 1,350 USC students need help recovering from addiction, survey says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser Pause 3:03 Rock Hill charter school parents 'disappointed' with school board, administration 1:47 Sewage spill concerns SC residents using Catawba River 1:23 Victory Sport Outreach brings sports and campers together in Fort Mill 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices 2:00 Fort Mill residents receive tablets to get connected 1:41 York County students fish their way to a college scholarship 1:29 Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jim Sonefeld, drummer for Hootie and the Blowfish, is among about a dozen University of South Carolina alumni and community members in recovery who are pushing the school to start a collegiate recovery program. Sonefeld is a recovering addict. gmelendez@thestate.com

Jim Sonefeld, drummer for Hootie and the Blowfish, is among about a dozen University of South Carolina alumni and community members in recovery who are pushing the school to start a collegiate recovery program. Sonefeld is a recovering addict. gmelendez@thestate.com