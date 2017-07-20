Carolina Panthers get ready for training camp in SC. Here’s how you can go

A favorite activity for NFL fans of all ages opens next week in Spartanburg – the 2017 Carolina Panthers training camp.
The Panthers camp, once ranked in the top five in the league for fan friendliness by Peter King of Sports Illustrated, will offer a host of activities, as it opens training camp Wednesday, July 26 – including a fan kickoff party that day.
Training camp practices, held at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College, are free and open to the public. Here, other facts about the training camp and the Panthers’ preseason activities, compiled from a variety of web sources.
The site: Wofford College
The Panthers have trained at Wofford College each summer since the team’s inaugural season in 1995. Wofford hosts the team on three practice fields and Gibbs Stadium for special events.
Special events
In addition to the near daily practices through Sunday, Aug. 13, some days feature special events for fans. Among them:
Training Camp Kickoff Party: Celebrate the start of training camp Wednesday at Gibbs Stadium from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the opening practice, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Festivities include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, Mayor's Ball delivery, face painting, food, interactive games, sponsor displays and more.
Panther Pals: Panther Pals offers children ages 6-13 an opportunity to watch part of practice from field level and then spend time with a player afterward. Kids can register to be a Panther Pal at the Academy Kids Field, located outside the entrance to the practice fields. Five names will be randomly chosen 45 minutes before the end of practice. The children selected will receive a Panther Pal T-shirt and will be escorted to a special area to watch the conclusion of practice. The program is offered several days throughout the training camp’s run.
The Academy Field offers children a great place to toss a football and enjoy active family fun. It is open during training camp practice days and is outside the entrance to the practice fields near the main spectator entrance.
TopCat Tuesdays: This program, set for Aug. 1 and Aug. 8, gives fans a chance to meet the cheerleaders, get autographs and have pictures taken with them.
Free parking and shuttle service
Wofford College campus
Lots A, B and C via Pearl Street to Edgewood Avenue and from Pine Street and Church Street.
Lot D (Calvary Baptist Church on the corner of Pearl Street and Osage Street) - Shuttle service available on Evins Street.
Lot H (Rosalind S. Richardson Center for the Arts) - Access via Memorial Drive with shuttle service available from Lot G (Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium).
The shuttle drops fans off as well as picks them up in front of the Gibbs Stadium plaza and operates two hours before and after practice.
Off-campus
Lot E - Grass lot on Church Street across from Evins Street campus entrance. Fans may access shuttle service at the corner of Evins Street and Osage Street.
Lot F (Spartanburg County Administration Building) - Available on Saturday and Sunday only. Fans may access shuttle service from Lot G (Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium).
The shuttle drops fans off as well as picks them up in front of the Gibbs Stadium plaza and operates two hours before and after practice.
Eat, drink, play in Spartanburg
Tips from the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau:
▪ Get into the true spirit of training camp and hit some of the area’s hiking, jogging and cycling trails. You can rent a bike from one of the city’s five B-Cycle stations.
▪ In town for a morning practice? Some downtown breakfast options include the new Downtown Deli and Donuts, HenHouse Brunch, The Crepe Factory and Cakehead Bakeshop.
▪ Before practice wraps, head over to the autograph zone on the side of Field One to get a prime autograph spot before the rest of the crowd. Remember to bring along a pen or sharpie and your football, training camp guide or fan apparel to ask for an autograph!
▪ Head downtown for lunch at any number of places downtown. While you’re deciding, you can check out the Spartanburg Music Trail – use your smartphone to guide you through musical stops with Pink Floyd, Elvis Presley, the Marshall Tucker Band and some Amazing Grace. You’ll see lots of public art around, too, including 28 6-foot-tall fiberglass light bulbs painted, sculpted and otherwise altered by 36 local and regional artists in the “Llighten Uup Spartanburg!” exhibit. After lunch, drop by Dottie’s Toffee or Hub City Scoops for some frozen dessert.
▪ The city’s cultural district – encompassing four square blocks radiating from the intersection of Main Street and Church Street – contains galleries, live performance venues, theaters, artist studios, museums, arts centers, arts schools and public art pieces. You should also plan to stop in at the Spartanburg Art Museum at the Chapman Cultural Center on St. John Street, where the exhibits are constantly changing. Or take in the new art gallery and art museum in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts on Wofford’s campus. Featured this summer is an exhibit of paintings by Sir Winston Churchill.
▪ If you’re in Spartanburg for the evening, consider dinner at Cribbs’ Kitchen for gourmet burgers and specialty items (and home to one of South Carolina’s Chef Ambassadors); Renato’s for Italian; Delaney’s for Irish fare and beer; Lime Leaf for Thai and other Asian offerings; Lemongrass Kitchen for authentic Vietnamese; or Miyako for sushi. If you like special events, games and music along with an adult beverage and great food, try Growler Haus or Hub City Tap House: Home of Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery.
Other Spartanburg info at www.VisitSpartanburg.com or the Visitor’s Center at 105 N. Pine St., near Wofford’s campus.
Team practice dates
These scheduled practice days and times are subject to change.
Wednesday, July 26: 6:30-8:30 p.m. - Fan kickoff party
Thursday, July 27: 3:10-5:10 p.m. - Panther Pals (ages 6-13)
Friday, July 28: 9:25-11:30 a.m. - Panther Pals (ages 6-13)
Saturday, July 29: 9:25-11:30 a.m. - Panther Pals (ages 6-13)
Sunday, July 30: 9:25-11:30 a.m. - Panther Pals (ages 6-13)
Monday, July 31: No practice
Tuesday, Aug. 1: 9:25-11:30 a.m. - Topcat Tuesday for fans
Wednesday, Aug. 2: 2 9:25-11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3: 9:25-11:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 4: 7:30-9:30 p.m. - Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte (ticket sales for the public start at 10 a.m. Saturday through Ticketmaster).
Saturday, Aug. 5: No practice
Sunday, Aug. 6: 3:10-5:10 p.m. - Panther Pals (ages 6-13)
Monday, Aug. 7: 9:25-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8: 9:25-11:30 a.m. - Topcat Tuesday for fans
Wednesday, Aug. 9: 7:30 p.m. - Preseason Game vs. Houston Texans
Thursday, Aug. 10: No practice
Friday, Aug. 11 11 3:10-5:10 p.m. - Panther Pals (ages 6-13)
Saturday, Aug. 12: 9:25-11:30 a.m. - Panther Pals (ages 6-13)
Sunday, Aug. 13: 9:25-11:30 a.m.
Other key team dates
Aug. 9: Preseason begins
Sept. 2: Roster cut to 53 players
Sept. 10 - Regular season begins (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
Sept. 17: First regular season home game (vs. Buffalo Bills)
More information
Fans should review updated directions and parking information available at http://www.panthers.com/schedule/training-camp/directions-and-parking.html.
Contributing: www.spartanburgsports.com/panthers-camp/, www.visitspartanburg.com, www.panthers.com
