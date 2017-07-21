A photo of the World War II-era bomb found on Hatteras Island Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
A photo of the World War II-era bomb found on Hatteras Island Tuesday, July 18, 2017. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
A photo of the World War II-era bomb found on Hatteras Island Tuesday, July 18, 2017. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Latest News

July 21, 2017 8:15 AM

This time, a real WWII bomb was found along a Carolina seashore

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

HATTERAS

For the second time in less than a week, a World War II-era military device has washed up along the shore of Hatteras Island.

While the object discovered last week proved to be a training Ordnance, seashore officials say the latest object was an actual bomb.

National Park Service law enforcement discovered the “drop-bomb” midday Tuesday on the southernmost tip of the island.

The site is about 13 miles away from “Shelly Island,” a sandbar that has formed off the tip of Cape Point since the spring, where the training ordnance was found July 14.

Both times, the Navy sent an Explosive OrdNance Disposal team to examine and dispose of the objects. The bomb squad’s visit Wednesday included a precautionary detonation.

“In this case they were more concerned it was not a training device, so that’s why they did detonate it in place to render it safe,” said Boone Vandzura, chief ranger for Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

It is unclear at this time whether the bomb exploded during the controlled detonation.

Vandzura said there have been no other discoveries like these two in at least a couple of years.

“The disposal of two unexploded OrdNances in the last six days serves as a reminder of the part the Outer Banks played during World War II,” Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the support the U.S. Navy has provided.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:32

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill
Rock Hill elementary students read, play during B.A.R.K in the park 1:42

Rock Hill elementary students read, play during B.A.R.K in the park
Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 1:56

Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser

View More Video