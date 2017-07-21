Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed

A section of York County's Ebenezer Park shoreline will be closed up to eight weeks for an erosion control project. Officials said the closing had to be done in summer despite it being the busiest access time because lake levels at at their lowest. The swimming area and beach, boat launch, camping, recreation, picnic areas and other amenities are not affected.
