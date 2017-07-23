Leamon
July 23, 2017 11:15 AM

SC man was ‘annoyed’ by someone at a nightclub. So he killed him.

By Anna Lee

The Greenville News

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

A Greenville County man was convicted of murdering a victim who "annoyed him" at a nightclub in June 2014, the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office said.

Tony Lametrius Leamon, 33, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of Joseph Jamal Marion on June 14, 2014, the Solicitor's Office said in a release.

Marion was shot at close range in the early morning hours at the Black and Mild club on Hampton Avenue, prosecutors said.

"He had been shot one time, at close range, in the front of the head. What appeared to be gunshot residue was found in his mouth and around the wound," Solicitor Walt Wilkins said.

Prosecutors allege that Leamon told his girlfriend about the murder and confessed to shooting the victim "because the victim had annoyed him during the night," Wilkins said.

The girlfriend later led police to several co-defendants who helped Leamon avoid capture and ultimately drove him to Carrollton, Texas, where he was located by authorities, the Solicitor's Office said.

