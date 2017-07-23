Michael Phelps didn’t really race a shark on ‘Shark Week,’ and some fans feel cheated

It was billed as one of the most epic sporting events of our times: Michael Phelps, human fish and 28-time Olympic medalist, against a Great White Shark.
Discovery Channel, which put together the race and called it “the battle for ocean supremacy,” certainly did a good job of generating hype around the event, which was part of its annual “Shark Week” programming. Viewers and the media were pumped up and ready to see if Phelps could actually take a real live shark.
But when the race finally aired Sunday night, several things immediately became clear: the Great White Shark won, Phelps, while fast, lost, and viewers across the globe were left disappointed.
You see, Phelps didn’t actually swim next to a shark, as the trailer and promotion led fans to believe (though Phelps and Discovery did say he wasn’t in the water at the same time as the sharks). He just swam next to a digital simulation of a shark. And even though he wore a specialized wetsuit and fin, Phelps lost to the Great White by two seconds. However, he was able to beat a reef shark.
Still, viewers felt they had been promised a head-to-head, real-life matchup, and wasted no time in expressing their displeasure, though some did poke fun at others for thinking that “Shark Week” producers would actually let a human being swim unprotected next to a shark.
