SC child beaten with electrical cords, investigators say. Parents are in jail.

The discovery of a child beaten with electrical cords has led to the arrest and multiple charges against a Darlington couple, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Department said.
James Charlie Hawkins, 41, has been charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of inflicting great bodily injury upon a child. Ida Gregg, 22, of Darlington has been charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of allowing a person to inflict great bodily harm upon a child, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Special Victim Unit investigators allege that between April and July of this year, the child was struck by electrical cords and other objects, leaving the child permanently disfigured. Investigators also allege that other children in the residence were placed at unreasonable risk by the couple.
Hawkins is being held on a $108,000 bond and Gregg is being held on a $90,000 bond at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center..
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).
