Tim Scott’s ‘Walter Scott Act’ would monitor police shootings nationwide

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed Pause 1:32 NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:42 Rock Hill elementary students read, play during B.A.R.K in the park 1:56 Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 3:03 Rock Hill charter school parents 'disappointed' with school board, administration 1:47 Sewage spill concerns SC residents using Catawba River 1:23 Victory Sport Outreach brings sports and campers together in Fort Mill 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Walter Scott, 50, was shot April 4, 2015, by North Charleston officer Michael Slager while trying to run from a traffic stop. A bystander recorded the shooting with a cellphone. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

Walter Scott, 50, was shot April 4, 2015, by North Charleston officer Michael Slager while trying to run from a traffic stop. A bystander recorded the shooting with a cellphone. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division