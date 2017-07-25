Authorities remain on site on Lorrick Avenue where a pedestrian was killed by an Amtrak train in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Authorities remain on site on Lorrick Avenue where a pedestrian was killed by an Amtrak train in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Teddy Kulmala The State
Authorities remain on site on Lorrick Avenue where a pedestrian was killed by an Amtrak train in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Teddy Kulmala The State

Latest News

Pedestrian struck by Amtrak train in Columbia

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

July 25, 2017 6:30 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A man was killed in Columbia when he was struck by a train during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the fatal incident that took place at 1600 Lorick Avenue around 3 a.m., a post by the agency on social media stated.

The train involved – a Silver Star Train 91 traveling from New York to Miami – was transporting 208 passengers, said Christina Leeds, spokeswoman for Amtrak. Leeds said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. No one on board was injured.

No additional information was provided by the Columbia Police Department.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill 2:11

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill
Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed 1:21

Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed
NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:32

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill

View More Video