Pedestrian struck by Amtrak train in Columbia

A man was killed in Columbia when he was struck by a train during the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating the fatal incident that took place at 1600 Lorick Avenue around 3 a.m., a post by the agency on social media stated.
The train involved – a Silver Star Train 91 traveling from New York to Miami – was transporting 208 passengers, said Christina Leeds, spokeswoman for Amtrak. Leeds said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. No one on board was injured.
No additional information was provided by the Columbia Police Department.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments