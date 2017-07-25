Outraged Boy Scouts call on organization to disavow Trump speech

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill Pause 1:21 Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed 1:32 NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:42 Rock Hill elementary students read, play during B.A.R.K in the park 1:56 Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 3:03 Rock Hill charter school parents 'disappointed' with school board, administration 1:47 Sewage spill concerns SC residents using Catawba River 1:23 Victory Sport Outreach brings sports and campers together in Fort Mill 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

President Donald Trump told Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Monday, July that if he didn't produce the necessary Senate votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, "You're fired!" Trump also took a moment to point out that former president Barack Obama never appeared in person at a Boy Scout Jamboree as president (though he did deliver a taped message to Boy Scouts in 2010). White House