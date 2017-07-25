President Donald Trump told Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Monday, July that if he didn't produce the necessary Senate votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, "You're fired!" Trump also took a moment to point out that former president Barack Obama never appeared in person at a Boy Scout Jamboree as president (though he did deliver a taped message to Boy Scouts in 2010). White House
President Donald Trump told Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Monday, July that if he didn't produce the necessary Senate votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, "You're fired!" Trump also took a moment to point out that former president Barack Obama never appeared in person at a Boy Scout Jamboree as president (though he did deliver a taped message to Boy Scouts in 2010). White House

Outraged Boy Scouts call on organization to disavow Trump speech

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

July 25, 2017 8:38 AM

Sitting presidents have come to give a nonpartisan speech at the Boy Scouts National Jamboree since 1937. President Donald Trump came to give a speech – but many say he still broke the tradition in a “nauseating” way.

During the 35-minute speech Monday night to about 40,000 scouts in West Virginia, Trump threatened to fire Secretary of Health Tom Price if the Senate did not approve repealing and replacing Obamacare, railed against journalists and “fake news,” talked about getting invited to parties with Hollywood celebrities, sought praise for his election victory and bashed Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

“We won and won. So when they said, there is no way to victory, there is no way to 270. I went to Maine four times because it’s one vote, and we won,” Trump said. “But we won – one vote. I went there because I kept hearing we’re at 269. But then Wisconsin came in. Many, many years – Michigan came in.”

Former sitting presidents to speak at the event include Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Other speakers include former President Richard Nixon, though he was a vice president at the time, and former First Lady Nancy Reagan. Obama taped a message for the event in 2010 but did not personally appear – which Trump pointed out to the crowd.

All stayed far away from politics in their speeches, according to the Washington Post, until Trump.

And long-standing Boy Scouts were not pleased. One Eagle Scout who attended the National Jamboree in 1989 took to Twitter to talk about his family’s history within the organization – he said his grandfather was a scoutmaster for 40 years and awarded a silver beaver, while his father was also an Eagle Scout and attended the National Jamboree in 1957 – and criticize Trump’s speech. He said his son, a star scout on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout, had wanted to attend this year’s Jamboree.

Other Boy Scouts and parents of Boy Scouts agreed with his assessment of Trump’s speech, and called on the organization to condemn how Trump had used the event.

Some pointed out past reporting in the Washington Post that speculated Trump had used his foundation – money meant for charity – to pay the $7 registration fee in 1989 to sign up Donald Trump Jr. for Boy Scouts.

“Its smallest-ever gift, for $7, was paid to the Boy Scouts in 1989, at a time when it cost $7 to register a new Scout. Trump’s oldest son was 11 at the time,” the Post reported. “Trump did not respond to a question about whether the money was paid to register him.”

The Boy Scouts of America has not yet offered a response to the criticism, and neither has the White House.

