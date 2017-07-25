SC’s Graham sticks up for ‘beleaguered’ Trump attorney general

Amid a barrage of criticism of his former U.S. Senate colleague, South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham stood up for Jeff Sessions against the attorney general’s biggest critic – his own boss, President Donald Trump.
The Republican senator from Seneca Tuesday defended Sessions after Trump tweeted more criticism of the nation’s top law enforcement official, an appointment with which Trump has become increasingly and publicly dissatisfied.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” the president tweeted early Tuesday.
Trump’s latest tweet follows a series of critical comments about Sessions, the former U.S. senator from Alabama whom Trump named attorney general earlier this year.
In a New York Times interview last week, Trump said he would not have appointed Sessions if he knew the attorney general would recuse himself from investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump later called Sessions “beleaguered” in another tweet.
So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017
“President Trump’s tweet today suggesting Attorney General Sessions pursue prosecution of a former political rival is highly inappropriate,” Graham said in a statement.
“Prosecutorial decisions should be based on applying facts to the law without hint of political motivation.” Graham said. “To do otherwise is to run away from the long-standing American tradition of separating the law from politics regardless of party.”
July 25, 2017
Graham served alongside Sessions for 14 years in the U.S. Senate, calling him “one of the most decent people I’ve ever met in my political life.”
“He’s a rock-solid conservative, but above else he believes in the rule of law,” Graham said.
Many other Senate Republicans also have expressed surprise and concern about Trump’s attacks on Sessions, who was popular with his Senate colleagues during his time representing Alabama. Session also was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump in his bid for the GOP nomination for president.
“I’d prefer that he didn’t do that. We’d like Jeff to be treated fairly,” one of the Senate’s most senior Republicans, U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, told McClatchy’s Washington bureau after Trump’s prior criticism.
Some worry Trump risks alienating Senate Republicans whose support will be necessary to pass his agenda.
Sessions told reporters last week he plans to stay on as attorney general.
