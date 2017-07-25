The green sea turtle that was found Monday morning. Only four green sea turtle nests have been found throughout the entire state of South Carolina.
The green sea turtle that was found Monday morning. Only four green sea turtle nests have been found throughout the entire state of South Carolina. Photo from Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page.
The green sea turtle that was found Monday morning. Only four green sea turtle nests have been found throughout the entire state of South Carolina. Photo from Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page.

Latest News

Rare green sea turtle nest discovered in Myrtle Beach

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

July 25, 2017 1:44 PM

Myrtle Beach city staff discovered a rare green sea turtle nest on the north end of Myrtle Beach Monday morning.

The staff members who work on the beach noticed several false crawls early Sunday then spotted the real nest just after dawn Monday, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Before settling on a spot to lay her eggs, the turtle tried at least eight different locations, the post says. She laid the eggs in the sand dunes near 82nd Avenue.

The post says State Park Ranger Ann Wilson and her team responded to the nesting site and discovered 142 “golf-ball-sized” green sea turtle eggs. The nest was then relocated to a safer section of the beach where the turtles can hatch undisturbed.

“The new discover brings this year’s total of sea turtle nests to 11 inside the city limits and 193 in both Horry and Georgetown counties,” the post states.

So far, the state has recorded 4,789 turtle nests this year, but only four of those are green sea turtle nests, according to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s Marine Turtle Conservation Program.

According to Wilson, Loggerheads are the most common type of sea turtles to nest along the Grand Strand and throughout South Carolina.

“Greens are just not common in the state,” she said.

There were no green sea turtle nests anywhere in South Carolina during 2016, Wilson added.

The city reminds the public that it’s illegal to disturb a nesting sea turtle or her nest and federal penalties for violations include jail time and fines of up to $15,000 for each offense. Officials also say feeding or touching turtles in any way is considered a disturbance and is unlawful.

Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill 2:11

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill
Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed 1:21

Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed
NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:32

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill

View More Video