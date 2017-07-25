Missing SC couple allegedly killed by granddaughter

The family of a missing Conway couple says the two were killed by their granddaughter.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that skeleton remains found in Bucksville are those missing couple Linda McAllister, 64, and William Clemons, 45. They were first reported missing on July 1 according to the Conway Police Department.
Horry County police have charged 21-year-old Jordan Hodge and 28-year-old Kenneth Carlisle, both of Aynor, with the death of the missing Conway couple.
Jordan Hodge is the granddaughter of McAllister.
In a statement, the family confirmed that Dara Hodge and James Moran are the daughter and son of McAllister and Dara Hodge and her husband Roger Anthony Hodge are the parents of Jordan Hodge.
“Our family is in shock and grief over the horrific and inexplicable death of our mother,” the McAllister family statement reads. “She was a wonderfully kind loving mother, and grandmother, which makes the circumstances of her death unbearable, and unacceptable.
“As the parents of Jordan Hodge, Anthony and Dara are committed to cooperating and assisting fully in law enforcement’s efforts to investigate and prosecute all appropriate charges against those responsible for our mother’s death, whatever the consequences may be.
“The range of emotions we are experience is overwhelming. No one ever deserves to have their life intentionally taken from them. Yet it is said ‘To err is human, to forgive is divine.’ The heartbreak of learning that a loved one may be responsible for this is inconsolable.”
The family is asking for prayers and respect for their privacy, according to the statement.
A bloody truck, possessing and using the victim’s banking information, and a final cellphone ping at the suspects’ home in Aynor are all listed as evidence that led to the murder charges for Carlisle and Hodge in connection with the disappearance of a missing Conway couple, according to arrest warrants.
The couple was last seen in the area of Dewberry Street.
“… there is probable cause that the suspect committed the act of murder due to being the last known contact with victims, providing statements which differ from fact, being in possession of multiple banking mechanisms (with excessive use) and the victim’s truck, which was saturated in blood, and final phone ping of the victim’s phone in immediate vicinity of the suspect’s Aynor residence on July 13, 2017,” arrest warrants for both Carlisle and Hodge state.
Horry County police discovered the remains of the couple on July 15 after several people saying they smelled a “foul odor” led officers to discover skeletons in the woods in the Bucksville region of Horry County.
According to the report, three people smelled the odor at 3 a.m. but didn’t want to investigate the smell until morning. The trio discovered the skeletal remains around 6:15 a.m. and called police, who located the remains under a bush.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Emily Weaver and Elisabeth Townsend contributed to this report.
Comments