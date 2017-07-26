Child records sexual assault of another child, leading to man’s guilty plea

Authorities say a 65-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in South Carolina after a child used a tablet computer to record him sexually assaulting another child.
Solicitor Rick Hubbard says Jerry Heard pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor before his trial started in Edgefield County.
Hubbard says the key evidence was audio of the attack on the 6-year-old child recorded by an 11-year-old using her tablet.
The prosecutor said in a statement the parents of the children listened to the recording and recognized Heard’s voice.
Hubbard said Heard was convicted in Alabama of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12, but the crime was so old, South Carolina officials didn’t know he should have been on the sex offender registry.
