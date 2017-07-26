Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard in court
Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard in court THE STATE File photograph
Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard in court THE STATE File photograph

Latest News

Child records sexual assault of another child, leading to man’s guilty plea

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 2:21 PM

EDGEFIELD

Authorities say a 65-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in South Carolina after a child used a tablet computer to record him sexually assaulting another child.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard says Jerry Heard pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor before his trial started in Edgefield County.

Hubbard says the key evidence was audio of the attack on the 6-year-old child recorded by an 11-year-old using her tablet.

The prosecutor said in a statement the parents of the children listened to the recording and recognized Heard’s voice.

Hubbard said Heard was convicted in Alabama of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12, but the crime was so old, South Carolina officials didn’t know he should have been on the sex offender registry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill 2:11

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill
Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed 1:21

Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed
NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:32

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill

View More Video